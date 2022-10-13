Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCKW) Short Interest Update

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCKW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 290.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Price Performance
NASDAQ ARCKW opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07. Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.60.
About Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I
