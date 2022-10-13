Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCKW) Short Interest Update

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCKW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 290.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ ARCKW opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07. Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.60.

About Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

