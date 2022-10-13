Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Down 39.9% in September

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 478,400 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the September 15th total of 795,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of APDN opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 158.37% and a negative net margin of 68.79%. The business had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Applied DNA Sciences to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

