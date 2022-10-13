Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.31

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIIGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Cardiovascular Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $539.75 million, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSIIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.88 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. Research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiovascular Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 8,110.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 54.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 86.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

See Also

