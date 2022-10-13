Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.31

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Cardiovascular Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $539.75 million, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.88 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. Research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 8,110.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 54.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 86.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

