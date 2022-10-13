Short Interest in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Increases By 1,144.4%

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 1,144.4% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the first quarter worth $207,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $369,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $430,000.

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ASET opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.64. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $35.85.

