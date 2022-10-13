Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.13.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO stock opened at $99.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $88.10 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $816.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.70 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,971,000 after acquiring an additional 921,239 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,059,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,991,000 after acquiring an additional 126,327 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 184,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after acquiring an additional 987,165 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

