AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.22

Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.22 and last traded at $19.22, with a volume of 418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AudioCodes Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $596.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69.

AudioCodes Announces Dividend

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). AudioCodes had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $68.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 86,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 152,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AudioCodes

(Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.