Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $52.89

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.89 and last traded at $52.98, with a volume of 912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.98.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HHC. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.4% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 31,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 61.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

