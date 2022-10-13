Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKR) Short Interest Down 78.4% in September

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the September 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ATAKR opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Technology Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAKR. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $424,000.

