HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HRT. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of HireRight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HireRight presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.67.

HireRight Stock Performance

NYSE HRT opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. HireRight has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $222.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRT. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in HireRight in the first quarter worth $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in HireRight by 128.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HireRight during the second quarter worth $120,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in HireRight during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in HireRight during the second quarter worth $161,000.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

