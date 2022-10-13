Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Up 1,836.2% in September

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 524,700 shares, a growth of 1,836.2% from the September 15th total of 27,100 shares. Approximately 69.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Avenue Therapeutics stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. Avenue Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $27.75.
Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter.
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, a synthetic dual-acting opioid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative acute pain.
