Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Up 1,836.2% in September

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 524,700 shares, a growth of 1,836.2% from the September 15th total of 27,100 shares. Approximately 69.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Avenue Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Avenue Therapeutics stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. Avenue Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $27.75.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avenue Therapeutics

About Avenue Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ATXI Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 124,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Avenue Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, a synthetic dual-acting opioid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative acute pain.

