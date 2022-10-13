Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK) Short Interest Update

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the September 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Price Performance
Shares of ARCK opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCK. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I by 190,000.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 190,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $3,883,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $5,505,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I by 71.4% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 666,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 277,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $5,005,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Company Profile
Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify acquisition opportunities in the biopharmaceutical sector.
Featured Stories
