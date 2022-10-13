Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK) Short Interest Update

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the September 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of ARCK opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

Get Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCK. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I by 190,000.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 190,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $3,883,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $5,505,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I by 71.4% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 666,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 277,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $5,005,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Company Profile

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify acquisition opportunities in the biopharmaceutical sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.