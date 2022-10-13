American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

American Vanguard Stock Up 0.5 %

AVD opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. American Vanguard has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $640.55 million, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $148.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In other news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,278.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Vanguard news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,082,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,630,699.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,278.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,713,000 after acquiring an additional 54,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,312,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,993,000 after buying an additional 32,281 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,788,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,337,000 after buying an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 23.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,322,000 after purchasing an additional 238,046 shares during the period. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 250.3% in the second quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 769,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 550,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

