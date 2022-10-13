SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $252.03

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $252.03 and last traded at $252.88, with a volume of 5547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $256.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.20.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $315.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,931,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,931,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.9% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

