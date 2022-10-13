AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Update

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the September 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AirNet Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ANTE opened at $0.68 on Thursday. AirNet Technology has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.

Get AirNet Technology alerts:

AirNet Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Air Travel Media Network. The company provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; and in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, such as sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, documentaries.

Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.