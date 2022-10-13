AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Update

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the September 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
AirNet Technology Stock Performance
Shares of ANTE opened at $0.68 on Thursday. AirNet Technology has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.
AirNet Technology Company Profile
