Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.78

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.78 and last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 12180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.68.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $453.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $756,928,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,972,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,469,000 after purchasing an additional 444,372 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,563,000 after purchasing an additional 773,547 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,196,000 after purchasing an additional 891,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,800,000 after purchasing an additional 112,075 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

