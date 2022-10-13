First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.21

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.21 and last traded at $43.21, with a volume of 7437 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.47.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 62.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 50.21%.

Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $264,418,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 122.8% during the second quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,715,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,454,000 after purchasing an additional 945,536 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $57,188,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,627,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,256,000 after buying an additional 844,833 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

