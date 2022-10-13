Short Interest in American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Declines By 90.2%

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 931,300 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the September 15th total of 9,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 15.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Stock Down 20.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVCT opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $46.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Virtual Cloud Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 628.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 113,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 98,116 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 90,732 shares during the period.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc, a pure-play cloud communications and collaboration company, provides cloud-based enterprise services worldwide. The company's Kandy cloud communications platform is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform, which offers proprietary unified communications as a service, communications platform as a service, contact center as a service, Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service, and SIP Trunking as a Service capabilities.

