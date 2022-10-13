American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AWR. Barclays decreased their target price on American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

American States Water Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AWR opened at $82.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.90 and its 200 day moving average is $82.75. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $71.22 and a fifty-two week high of $103.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40.

American States Water Increases Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). American States Water had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $122.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,218,954.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,599.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American States Water

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 681.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

