AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the September 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Stock Performance

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APMI. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,902,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 564,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $14,270,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $770,000. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

