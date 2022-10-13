A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBW) Short Interest Update

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 82.0% from the September 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Performance

A SPAC II Acquisition stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. A SPAC II Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 454,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A SPAC II Acquisition Company Profile

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

