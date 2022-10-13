Short Interest in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Grows By 82.1%

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the September 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 3,058,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,465,000 after buying an additional 131,829 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the first quarter valued at about $15,526,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,334,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 30,702 shares during the period. Highline Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,308,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 218,689 shares during the period. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter worth about $13,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

ASTL opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $961.31 million, a PE ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $731.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.38 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 24.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.21%.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

