LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.58

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 6075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LPSN shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.42.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $675.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivePerson

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 84.57% and a negative net margin of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $132.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $1,337,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 3.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 28.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in LivePerson by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter worth $239,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.