American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) Short Interest Update

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 91.3% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

American Acquisition Opportunity Price Performance

Shares of AMAO stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. American Acquisition Opportunity has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19.

Get American Acquisition Opportunity alerts:

Institutional Trading of American Acquisition Opportunity

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAO. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

About American Acquisition Opportunity

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Acquisition Opportunity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Acquisition Opportunity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.