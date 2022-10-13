PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.05

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 10275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.72.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.18.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -97.41%.

In related news, CEO David Spector acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $274,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,589.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Further Reading

