PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.05

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 10275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.72.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.18.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
In related news, CEO David Spector acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $274,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,589.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.
Further Reading
