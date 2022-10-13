Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Artemis Strategic Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ ARTEW opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.11.

Artemis Strategic Investment Company Profile

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It is focused on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries, including transformational technology companies operating in these industries.

