Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC) Short Interest Down 94.1% in September

Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the September 15th total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Avalon Acquisition Stock Performance

AVAC opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. Avalon Acquisition has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.50.

Institutional Trading of Avalon Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 126,907 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 803.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 582,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 518,418 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,261,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avalon Acquisition

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

