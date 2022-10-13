Short Interest in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Grows By 134.8%

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 134.8% from the September 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 877,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 23,987 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $53.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.03.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.