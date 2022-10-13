Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Short Interest Up 145.9% in September

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLAGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 705,400 shares, an increase of 145.9% from the September 15th total of 286,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ayala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AYLA opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.38. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.11. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,749.29% and a negative return on equity of 131.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 31,878 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 172,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter. 28.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Further Reading

