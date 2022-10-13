Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Short Interest Up 145.9% in September

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 705,400 shares, an increase of 145.9% from the September 15th total of 286,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ayala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AYLA opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.38. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AYLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.11. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,749.29% and a negative return on equity of 131.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 31,878 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 172,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter. 28.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

