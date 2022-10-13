WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WPP (NASDAQ:WPPGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

WPP Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ WPP opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. WPP has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $83.69.

WPP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.