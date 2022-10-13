Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WNEB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point increased their target price on Western New England Bancorp to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Western New England Bancorp to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Western New England Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $186.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 24.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

Institutional Trading of Western New England Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,797,000 after buying an additional 92,764 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 9.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 928,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 81,693 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 14.2% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 257,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 109,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

