Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Willdan Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $102.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willdan Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willdan Group

In related news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,418 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $49,520.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 28,771 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willdan Group

(Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.