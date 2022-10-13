Wolfspeed (NASDAQ:WOLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wolfspeed (NASDAQ:WOLF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 2.5 %

Wolfspeed stock opened at $102.17 on Wednesday. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $58.07 and a 1 year high of $142.33.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

