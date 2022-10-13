WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WSBC. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on WesBanco from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

WesBanco Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.59. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.85.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $139.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph R. Robinson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,614.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WesBanco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,271,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,777,000 after purchasing an additional 38,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 49,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

