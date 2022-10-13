Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Shares of XELB stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xcel Brands Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Brands by 19.1% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 111,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

