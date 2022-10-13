Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WWD. Truist Financial lowered Woodward from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Woodward in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.43.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of WWD opened at $83.46 on Wednesday. Woodward has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.27). Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, Director Paul Donovan purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.46 per share, with a total value of $101,706.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,706. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, Director Paul Donovan acquired 1,100 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.46 per share, for a total transaction of $101,706.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,706. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total value of $521,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,505.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,371. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter worth $761,000. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 90,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 1,383.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after acquiring an additional 87,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.