Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6,650.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 197,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,431,000 after purchasing an additional 194,589 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,880,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,942,000. Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 65,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,699,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

RYU stock opened at $101.43 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $101.33 and a 12-month high of $127.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.25.

