Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on XPER. Maxim Group started coverage on Xperi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial began coverage on Xperi in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a top pick rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi Stock Performance

Shares of XPER opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. Xperi has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67.

Xperi Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Xperi

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Xperi by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 772,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 57,705 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 834,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after buying an additional 25,829 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 11,290 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 35,550 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 17,802 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xperi

(Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.