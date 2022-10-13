Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.29.

Shares of WING opened at $123.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.56. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $178.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.92.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 290.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,413,000 after acquiring an additional 621,035 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 767,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,368,000 after acquiring an additional 478,338 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 376.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,634,000 after acquiring an additional 397,774 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,816,000 after acquiring an additional 192,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 689.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 148,619 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

