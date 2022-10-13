Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair cut Zumiez from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley lowered Zumiez from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $412.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $55.10.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). Zumiez had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $219.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,008 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 173,415 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Zumiez by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 950,880 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $24,723,000 after acquiring an additional 172,974 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,434,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zumiez by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 188,469 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 61,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

