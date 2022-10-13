Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WYNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.57.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.74. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $99.00.

Insider Activity

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.84 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $134,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 44.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 165,172 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after buying an additional 51,063 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 185.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 62.8% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 26.2% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.