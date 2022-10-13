Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Stock Performance

ZEUS stock opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $264.34 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.70. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $43.18.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $709.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.10 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the third quarter valued at about $365,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 81.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 27,773 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the second quarter valued at about $733,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 21.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 20.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

