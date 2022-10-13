Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $371.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waterstone Financial has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $17.40.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,469 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,342 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.