Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

WTFC stock opened at $85.50 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $76.13 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.20). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $440.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth about $40,703,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,463,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,586,000 after acquiring an additional 388,206 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 136.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,237,000 after acquiring an additional 382,944 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth about $31,336,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 160.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,406,000 after acquiring an additional 334,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

