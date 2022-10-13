Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stake Lessened by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $8,825,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $915,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $9,897,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,516,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA opened at $398.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $407.63 and a 200-day moving average of $400.19. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $451.30. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.27.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

