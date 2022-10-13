Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WERN. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of WERN stock opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.02. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $836.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.22 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 18.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carmen A. Tapio purchased 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.20 per share, with a total value of $49,374.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises



Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

