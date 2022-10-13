Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wayside Technology Group Stock Up 1.8 %

WSTG opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Wayside Technology Group has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $127.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $67.86 million for the quarter.

Wayside Technology Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayside Technology Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Wayside Technology Group’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSTG. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 45,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

