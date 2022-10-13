JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEMA. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $526,000.

Get JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

BATS:JEMA opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.