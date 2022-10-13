XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

XOMA Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. XOMA has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.73 million, a P/E ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 21.35%. On average, analysts expect that XOMA will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at XOMA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XOMA

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 6,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $107,038.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,783,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,021,926.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 6,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $107,038.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,783,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,021,926.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 26,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $456,107.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,571,338 shares in the company, valued at $27,105,580.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 73,694 shares of company stock worth $1,271,648. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in XOMA by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.