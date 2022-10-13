XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
XOMA Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. XOMA has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.73 million, a P/E ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55.
XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 21.35%. On average, analysts expect that XOMA will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at XOMA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On XOMA
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in XOMA by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.
XOMA Company Profile
XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.
