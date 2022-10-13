York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

York Water Stock Performance

Shares of YORW opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.60. York Water has a 52-week low of $36.85 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The firm has a market cap of $536.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. York Water had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Analysts forecast that York Water will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

York Water Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On York Water

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.1949 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. York Water’s payout ratio is 59.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of York Water by 1,571.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 626,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,338,000 after acquiring an additional 589,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of York Water by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,834 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of York Water by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of York Water by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of York Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,649,000. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

