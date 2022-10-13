Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.61. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $6.44.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.39%.

Insider Transactions at Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc acquired 118,750 shares of Wilhelmina International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

