Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.61. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $6.44.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.39%.
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
